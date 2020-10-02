Rochelle Humes is hard at work making last minute purchases for the impending arrival of her baby.

The This Morning star has been keeping her fans updated throughout every stage of her pregnancy as she awaits finally meeting her third little one.

With her due date this month, Rochelle took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she had bought a new crib, car seat and high chair for hew unborn child.

She told fans: “It’s really getting real now!”

The presenter also took her followers on a brief tour of her home while she explained why everything is cluttered.

“It was about time I got my ass into gear! Valle [her daughter] has got a brand new pimped up high chair and baby has got one to match,” she said.

Rochelle Humes has been a busy bee (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What else has Rochelle Humes done to prepare for her baby?

Just a few days ago, she gave fans a look at the nursery she has prepared for when she welcomes her baby boy.

Rochelle and husband Marvin have been spending their time redecorating their home and showing off the results on their dedicated Instagram.

Read more: Rochelle Humes shows off nursery for unborn baby ahead of due date

In the video, Rochelle showed off the latest developments as she gave fans a tour of the new bedroom.

Rochelle Humes is due to give birth next month (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

She said the room, previously completely plain and empty, was a “horrible” magnolia colour.

“We are going for a monochrome theme this time,” she continued.

“What I’m going to do this time is put a bed straight in from the get-go because otherwise, I find afterwards I think, ‘Oh I need to put a bed somewhere.'”

Rochelle Humes says she’s “ready to pop” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle says she’s ‘ready to pop’

The star recently told fans on Instagram Stories that she felt “ready to pop” any minute.

The little boy will be Rochelle and Marvin’s third child.

Meanwhile, Rochelle enjoys keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy during maternity leave and her daughters have returned to school and pre-school.

However, the mum admitted last month that she “lost it” when Alaia went back to school after lockdown.

