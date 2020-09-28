Rochelle Humes sends fans into frenzy with throwback pic of daughter as they think she’s given birth

Rochelle Humes accidentally sent her fans into a frenzy on Monday when she posted a baby picture on her Instagram account.

The 31-year-old This Morning host is set to welcome her third child with husband Marvin next month.

To celebrate, she shared a throwback picture of her eldest daughter, Alaia, meeting her youngest, Valentina, for the first time in hospital.

However, many fans were quick to jump to conclusions and assumed Rochelle had given birth.

Many rushed to the comments to share their initial confusion.

“I opened Instagram and went omg it’s a baby and I thought you had him,” laughed one of Rochelle’s followers.

“Thought that was Valentina with your baby boy for a minute,” said another fan.

While a third added: “Oh the teasing! You knew what you were doing here!!”

Despite the mix-up, Rochelle is still very much pregnant.

Over the weekend, she said she had reached “full-term” and showed off her belly to demonstrate.

The This Morning star’s new arrival will be baby number three (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Rochelle Humes done to prepare for her baby?

Just a few days ago, she gave fans a look at the nursery she has prepared for when she welcomes her baby boy.

The couple have been spending their time redecorating their home and showing off the results on their dedicated Instagram.

In the video, Rochelle showed off the latest developments as she gave fans a tour of the new bedroom.

Rochelle Humes is due to give birth next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said the room, previously completely plain and empty, was a “horrible” magnolia colour.

“This is all about to get painted today. We are going for a monochrome theme this time,” she continued.

“What I’m going to do this time is put a bed straight in from the get-go because otherwise, I find afterwards I think, ‘Oh I need to put a bed somewhere.'”

Rochelle Humes says she’s “ready to pop” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle says she’s ‘ready to pop’

The star recently told fans on Instagram Stories that she felt “ready to pop” any minute.

The little boy will be Rochelle and her husband Marvin’s third child.

Meanwhile, Rochelle enjoys keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy during maternity leave and her daughters have returned to school and pre-school.

However, the mum recently admitted she “lost it” when Alaia went back to school after lockdown.

