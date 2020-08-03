Rochelle Humes in tears as she reveals she 'tried to scrub her skin off' in video about racism with husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes was in tears as she described the challenges she's faced regarding racism.

The This Morning favourite posted a short clip to Instagram as she and husband Marvin Humes opened up about racism.

The couple spoke about the issue for Channel 4's The Talk, which will air tomorrow night (August 4).

What did Rochelle Humes say?

In the video, a tearful Rochelle said: "My legs were red because I'd tried to scrub my skin off.

"I'm not upset for me, I'm just upset because I think my little girl is the same age.

"I just don't know how I would handle that."

Meanwhile, alongside the video, Rochelle wrote: "Opening up about racism and my challenges was overwhelming as it reminded me that we still live in a world where racism is normalised and accepted.

"I don’t want my children growing up in a world where they think that their heritage and skin colour could be judged negatively.

My legs were red because I'd tried to scrub my skin off.

"That’s why I was so emotional, not for me, but for every child or person who has been made to feel like they were not enough because of their skin colour."

She added: "So I allowed myself to open up and be vulnerable about this topic publicly to help support others through shared experience.

"And also educate people on the lasting impact racism and discrimination can have on people."

Fans praised Rochelle for raising awareness of the topic and being open about her own experiences.

What did fans say to Rochelle Humes?

One person said: "Thank you for using your platform to highlight such an important issue."

Another wrote: "This is so sad but hit close to home because I tried to do the same."

A third commented: "You are so brave you and your girls are beautiful."

Rochelle is a mum to her daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Marvin and Rochelle have two children and are expecting their third (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle and Marvin are also expecting their third baby - a little boy.

Meanwhile, Rochelle and Marvin recently saw their unborn son's little face on a 4D scan.

Rochelle revealed he already looks just like Valentina.

