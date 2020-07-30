Rochelle Humes pines for daughters amidst work trip with husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes can't wait to be reunited with her two young daughters.

The This Morning star, 31, shared just how much she missed them while she is away on work in Scotland.

Rochelle has just filmed the latest series of The Hit List with her husband Marvin Humes, 35.

The celebrity couple host the popular music quiz that airs on BBC One.

Rochelle Humes showed off one of her stunning looks for The Hit List (Credit: Instagram @rochellehumes)

Rochelle Humes pines for her daughters

As filming wrapped, she took to Instagram to gush over how much she misses her daughters - Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina Raine, three.

Posting in view of her some two million followers, she wrote:

"Racing home to our babies. The longest we have ever left them for and I have missed them more an anything...

"The Grandparents have really held the fort whilst we have been working..my mum sent me this picture and I haven’t stopped looking at it. I can’t wait for a weekend at home.."

The stunning black and white photo shares the little ones embracing one another.

Rochelle Humes shared her baby news in April (Credit: ITV)

Marvin praised Rochelle's incredible work ethic. The pair filmed 14 episodes in just five days - and Rochelle is six months pregnant with their third child.

In a previous post Marvin applauded his wife of eight years with: "Superwoman.. so proud to be by your side."

"Superwoman"

And on his own Instagram he again sang her praises in front of his some 675,000 followers.

His post included: "And that’s a wrap! My incredible wife soldiered through 14 episodes of @thehitlist_tv in 5 days..

"Glasgow is always a very special place to us and holds great memories..need to shout out all the contestants that you’ll see soon for taking part the incredible crew for keeping us all safe at this time."

The parents are expecting their third child, a boy, in October.

Meanwhile, the work doesn't stop here for Rochelle, as she continues to host This Morning.

The former Saturdays singer is filling in for Holly Willoughby as she takes her summer break.

And she has just moved house.

Taking to Instagram last week, she admitted she was starting to feel drained.

Rochelle Humes recently admitted she was starting to feel drained (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She posted: "Moved house and started back at work in the same week....feeling a little bit drained.

"Still knee deep in boxes and the nesting is real right now..need to keep reminding myself that Rome wasn’t built in a day...

"I really wish I wasn’t one of those people that wants everything done yesterday, unfortunately for Marv I am."

