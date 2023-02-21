Robert Rinder makes health plea as he details ‘agony’ and ‘torture’ following hospital dash

Robert Rinder has made a desperate health plea as he details the “agony” and “torture” he went through during a recent hospital dash.

The criminal barrister was rushed to the hospital recently after suffering a painful back injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Rinder (@robrinder)

Robert Rinder in hospital dash

Last week saw Judge Rinder rush to hospital after suffering a painful back injury.

Hours before his hospital dash, however, the 44-year-old was hosting Good Morning Britain.

Taking to Instagram, Rob gave fans a glimpse at his visit to the hospital after a morning of fronting the ITV show.

Rob uploaded four snaps to his Instagram. The first two showed him hosting GMB alongside Susanna Reid. The second two showed him lying in his hospital bed.

“Started the day holding politicians to account @gmb then meeting @lulukc and @therealsambora, ended it having a prolapsed disc in my back healed,” he captioned the post.

“The challenge of life is that it can change at any moment,” he then continued.

“Hold on to joy wherever you find it…(feeling much better now.. thank you incredible medical staff).”

Rob spoke about his hospital dash (Credit: ITV)

Robert Rinder talks hospital dash

Now, a week on from his hospital dash, Rob has spoken about what led to him having to go for surgery in the first place.

The judge explained that he’d been suffering from a bad back for a while before his back went.

Rob explained that he’d just finished a gym session and was about to give a talk at the Synagogue.

“I bent down for my shoes and there was this snap (like God clicking some galactic castanet) and suddenly… well, “agony” doesn’t quite cut it. I finally understood what my friends meant when they talked about giving birth,” he wrote in the Evening Standard.

Rob went on to give the talk at the synagogue, helped by “several doctors”.

He described it as a “night of torture”.

Rob spoke of his ‘privilege’ (Credit: ITV)

Judge Rinder’s bad back

Rob then explained that he went private to have his back sorted. As soon as he finished his stint on GMB last week, he was in the operating theatre.

After his operation, the GMB star went online and learned that some people had waited up to 24 months to have their backs sorted.

“I’m very aware of my privilege but the depth and breadth of it hadn’t struck me until I held up my experience and saw it next to theirs,” he said.

“I’m not saying we should ban the first class-service I received, but we have to put an end to the third-rate treatment that so many others are suffering through. When it comes to freedom from pain and sickness, I don’t want to abolish privilege. I want it for everyone. And so should you,” he then said.

Read more: GMB today: Robert Rinder loses his cool in heated interview as he admits he ‘doesn’t care’ about viewer backlash

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.