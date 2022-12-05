Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate will make touching Christmas gesture for her husband Rio‘s late wife.

Rio’s first wife, Rebecca, passed away back in 2015 after being diagnosed with cancer.

She was just 34 years old.

The 34-year-old has opened up about Christmas with a blended family (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ferdinand on blended families

Kate has opened up about the stress of becoming a blended family during a recent podcast.

Back in 2015, Rio’s wife, Rebecca Ellison, passed away aged 34 following her cancer diagnosis.

She left behind three children – Lorenz, now 14, Tate, now 12, and Tia, now nine.

In 2019, Rio married Kate and together they have one child – Cree, who will be two this month.

Kate has been open about her struggles to adapt into a blended family and has her own podcast, Blended.

In the most recent episode, she spoke to Professor Lisa Doodson about spending Christmas as a blended family.

“It’s really hard when you come in to a family and there’s a set way of doing things and you weren’t there when that was started,” she said.

“So we especially start small little new traditions and that’s a new little memory for us as a family.”

Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate have been married since 2019 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate Ferdinand talks Christmas as a blended family

The former TOWIE star then continued, explaining blended families are more “complicated” than biological families.

“Everything takes a bit longer and you have to try and plan a bit more. If you are a planner it’s great, if you are not it can be a bit stressful,” she said.

“People coming at you, it is difficult. Make people realise it is harder for you as a family,” she then continued.

Kate then went on to reveal a sweet gesture she does for Rebecca’s family at Christmas.

“We’ve actually gone on holiday so we may have Christmas Day with Rio’s family and then another day with my family and then Rebecca’s family and the kids love it,” she said.

“We’ve got three or four Christmasses, loads of presents, loads of chocolate.”

She then went on to say it’s been “great” having three Christmasses.

Rebecca and Rio married in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate talks about Rebecca

Earlier this year, Kate made a heartbreaking admission about Rio’s late wife, Rebecca.

During an episode of her podcast, Blended, Kate confessed that she sometimes wishes Rebecca was back.

She spoke about the “bizarre” feeling of grieving for Rebecca, despite never meeting her.

“I don’t know if I’m upset for the children or for me. I find myself wishing she was back here,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “I can see the pain the kids are in and then it kind of brings this sliding door situation where I think ‘oh well if she was here, then I wouldn’t be here.”

“Me and Tia actually spoke about it quite a lot. She says: ‘I want mummy back, but where would you be?’ and it just starts all these crazy thoughts,” she then said.

“I find it bizarre because I never knew their mum but sometimes you just have to get out the house and go for a walk.”

