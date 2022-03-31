Kate Ferdinand made a heartbreaking confession about her husband Rio’s late wife during her podcast recently.

Rio’s late wife, Rebecca, passed away in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer. She was 34-years-old.

She left behind three children – Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and Tia, 10.

Rio and Kate have been married since 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Ferdinand makes heartbreaking confession about husband Rio’s late wife

During a recent episode of her podcast, Blended, Kate made a heartbreaking confession about Rio’s late wife, Rebecca – that sometimes she wishes she was back.

She described the “bizarre” feeling of grieving for Rebecca, despite never meeting her in person.

In conversation with psychologist Julia Samuel, Kate said: “I don’t know if I’m upset for the children or for me. I find myself wishing she was back here.”

Read more: Kate Ferdinand leaves Instagram fans gushing over ‘unreal’ body as she poses in bikini

“I can see the pain the kids are in and then it kind of brings this sliding door situation where I think ‘oh well if she was here, then I wouldn’t be here,'” she said.

Kate then went on to speak about conversations she has with Tia, her step-daughter.

She said: “Me and Tia actually spoke about it quite a lot. She says: ‘I want mummy back, but where would you be?’ and it just starts all these crazy thoughts.”

Rio and Rebecca were married from 2009 until her death in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rio Ferdinand’s wife, Kate, say next?

Kate then went on to say how when she has a “hard day” she takes on the kids’ grief.

“I find it bizarre because I never knew their mum but sometimes you just have to get out the house and go for a walk,” she said.

Kate then went on to say that she hasn’t “mastered acceptance” of the kids losing Rebecca. She also said that navigating the family’s grief can “feel like a minefield”.

“I find it really tough with the children especially because it’s so up and down,” she said. “I feel like when you expect it, you kind of build yourself up for certain days like anniversaries or Mother’s Day.

“You expect it to be this super emotional day and then sometimes it may not be and it comes at times when you are really not expecting it.”

Rio and Rebecca had three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Kate say?

Kate then went on to say that sometimes the family speak openly about Rebecca.

“She’s very present in our house,” Kate said. “But I don’t know when the right time might be to have a deep chat.”

She continued, saying: “If they seem really happy, I don’t want to then talk about their mum and make them sad. We have our deepest chats on our walks and everything seems to come out.”

Read more: Kate Ferdinand shares adorable snap of baby Cree and fans can’t believe how quick he’s growing up

Rio and Rebecca welcomed their first child, Lorenz, back in 2006. Three years later they tied the knot. They had two more children together too – Tate and Tia.

However, in 2015, Rebecca died following a battle with breast cancer. Rio wrote about her illness and his bereavement in a book, Thinking Out Loud.

Two years later, Rio started dating Kate, and in 2019 they married. In December 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a little boy called Cree.

Kate has since launched a podcast discussing being in a blended family.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.