Kate Ferdinand breaks her silence as she shares heartfelt message following devastating miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has broken her social media silence, thanking supporters on Instagram for their kindness following her tragic miscarriage.

The 31-year-old posted a short message on her Stories.

She wrote: “I’ve been taking time off of my phone to be with my family but have just caught up with all of your messages.

“Thank you so much for all of your love and well wishes.”

The image showed Kate and presumably one of her step-children wearing bracelets with smily faces.

Kate told her 1.4 million followers last week that her second pregnancy had come to a devastating end.

She shared the news alongside a black and white photo taken in a hospital ward.

The heartbreaking caption read: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12 week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.”

She continued: “So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words.

“Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

Kate hasn’t posted since announcing the sad news (Credit: Instagram)

Kate is married to football pundit Rio Ferdinand

Kate, who shot to fame in The Only Way Is Essex, married ex-England footballer Rio Ferdinand in 2019.

Their son, Cree, was born in December 2020.

Kate’s friends and followers rallied around to offer their support after with former co-stars sending their condolences.

Her former TOWIE co-star, Sam Faiers, wrote: “This is heartbreaking. Sending you lots of love and strength.”

Kate’s friends have rallied around (credit: ITV/YouTube)

Fellow WAG Danielle Lloyd also commented, saying: “So sorry for your loss @xkateferdinand.”

And Love Island alumni Molly-Mae Hague added: “I’m so beyond sorry Kate, sending you all the love in the world.”

As well being mum to Cree, Kate is also step-mum to Rio’s three children, Tate, Lorenz and Tia, from his marriage to late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

Rebecca sadly died in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

