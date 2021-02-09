Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have opened up about her “awful” miscarriage, which took place before they welcomed their son Jack.

The former This Morning presenters sadly lost their first child, a baby boy, back in 1986.

The heartbreaking ordeal occurred during a routine scan, while Judy was 16-weeks pregnant.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have opened up about their miscarriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan say?

The married pair opened up to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

Judy, 72, shared: “I lost the baby at four months. I went for a scan and they just showed the baby’s heart had stopped beating and that was terrible, just really awful.

It is going to affect the mother who has lost the child a lot more.

“I had to go into labour anyway and it was just awful.”

In addition, she revealed: “When I got pregnant with Jack, it was a very traumatic pregnancy. You can’t trust the next pregnancy at all.”

The former This Morning presenters went on to welcome son Jack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Richard, 64, added: “I think, as the father as it were, as the man involved, I think it is very important to recognise that however it may affect you, it is going to affect the mother who has lost the child a lot more.

“Because she was carrying the child and she has gone through the experience of either a miscarriage or an induced miscarriage because the baby has died in the womb and it has to be worse for her.

“I don’t think there is absolute equivalence.”

Three months after the ordeal, Judy became pregnant with their son Jack.

The pair are also parents to daughter Chloe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple have also welcomed daughter Chloe.

Judy is also a mum to twin sons, Tom and Dan, from a previous relationship.

How did Richard and Judy meet?

During the chat, the two also went into detail on how they met at Granada TV in 1982.

At the time, Judy was married to journalist David Henshaw.

Richard and Judy met in 1982 (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Richard was with his first wife Lynda.

Judy explained on the podcast: “We got married as soon as we could, you were getting divorced and so was I so we had to wait for all that legal stuff to be out of the way.

“We got married in 1986 and our sort of relationship had started in 1983 and become stronger and stronger.”

The TV duo later went on to host This Morning from its inception in 1988 until 2001.

