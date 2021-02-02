Is Ruth Madeley on Celebrity Best Home Cook related to Richard Madeley?

Actress Ruth Madeley has been a hit with viewers of Celebrity Best Home Cook, but is she related to Richard Madeley?

Ruth, 33, cooked a breakfast in tonight’s show (Tuesday February 2) along with her celeb opponents.

But who is Ruth, and is she related to a certain ex-This Morning presenter?

Ruth is an award-winning actress and community champion (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ruth Madeley and why is she in a wheelchair?

Born near Bolton, Ruth was diagnosed with spina bifida six weeks before she was born.

When Ruth was only five, the charity Whizz-Kidz provided a wheelchair for her.

Furthermore, as Ruth grew into a teen she won awards for community service an bravery, including the Princess Diana Memorial Award.

In terms of her acting career, Ruth wrote and starred in the TV movie Scrims.

She also landed roles in Fresh Meat and The Level.

But it was her role in Russell T Davis’s BBC One drama, Years and Years, where she became a household name.

Richard and wife Judy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is she related to Richard?

Despite sharing a surname with the ex-This Morning presenter, Ruth is not related to Richard.

Is Ruth married?

Ruth isn’t married, but she’s been with her partner Joe since 2012.

And it’s a case of childhood sweethearts because the couple have known each other since childhood.

Ruth played Rosie in Years and Years (Credit: BBC)

Is Years and Years coming back for a second series?

Russell T Davis’s brilliant BBC One drama told the story of the Lyons family in Manchester who live through 15 years of drama.

It starred the likes of Russell Tovey, Anne Reid, Jessica Hynes and Rory Kinnear.

Even way back in production it was never discussed in terms of a second series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Russell was emphatic in his answer: absolutely not.

“It always was a one-off,” he said. “Even way back in production it was never discussed in terms of a second series.”

Ruth has a busy schedule coming up (Credit: BBC)

Where can you see Ruth next?

Ruth will appear in BBC fantasy drama The Watch.

based on Sir Terry Pratchett’s beloved Discworld novels, Ruth will play Throat.

Fans will also be able to see Ruth in ‘disaster drama’ The Light.

