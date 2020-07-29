Rebekah Vardy slams trolls calling her ‘fat’ and a ‘whale’ after beach photos on family holiday

Rebekah Vardy has slammed vile trolls for calling her "fat" and a "whale" after she was pictured on a beach.

The WAG is enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with her husband Jamie Vardy and their children.

Rebekah, who welcomed the couple's fifth child last year, looked incredible in a black swimsuit as she soaked up the sun.

Rebekah Vardy has slammed vile trolls for calling her "fat" and a "whale" (Credit: ITV)

However, trolls left horrible comments online about Rebekah and she's hit back.

One troll said: "She's not going to be a happy bunny when she sees those photos!"

Another wrote: "Slender figure? She is fat."

A third branded Rebekah a "fat whale".

Others claimed Rebekah had "cellulite" and she was quick to shut down the trolls.

The horrible comments were made about Rebekah (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She said: "REALLY is this what it's come to??? I've not long had a baby.

"I'm perfectly happy with how I am but thanks for the endless nastiness on pictures I never asked to be taken."

Yes I have cellulite and what?? Who doesn't.

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Rebekah said: "I am certainly not fat!

"Yes I have cellulite and what?? Who doesn't... ffs. This needs to stop."

Rebekah then shared a photo of her stunning view and insisted she's going back to "having fun with my kids".

Rebekah brushed off the comments and enjoyed her holiday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She wrote: "Anyway screw the horrible comments, I'm going back to having fun with my kids...

"And Ibiza is safer than the UK... but whatever."

Rebekah is enjoying a holiday in Spain amid her legal drama with Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah and Coleen legal woes

The pair's friendship soured last year when Coleen claimed Rebekah's Instagram account was used to leak stories about her.

Coleen alleged that she deliberately posted false stories to her Instagram account and only allowed Rebekah's account to see them.

She then claimed that several of these false stories appeared in tabloids.

However, Rebekah fiercely denied the claims.

Despite numerous attempts to allegedly resolve their issues, Rebekah, 38, is reportedly "determined to clear her name at any cost".

Last month, Coleen released a statement through her lawyers.

Coleen's statement in full

In the statement, Paul Lunt, of Brabners, writes: "It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.

"Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face to face still stands.

"Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right."

