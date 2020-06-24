Coleen Rooney breaks silence on Rebekah Vardy's £1 million High Court lawsuit

WAG Coleen Rooney has broken her silence over Rebekah Vardy's £1 million High Court Lawsuit.

The mum-of-four, 34, released an official statement through her lawyers.

Read more: Coleen Rooney celebrates wedding anniversary to Wayne Rooney

The letter states that Coleen sees the upcoming battle as a waste of time and resources - and that peace talks are still an option.

In the statement, Paul Lunt, of Brabners, writes: "It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.

"Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face to face still stands.

Rebekah Vardy has denied Coleen Rooney's claims (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right."

"It is disappointing"

The case will likely occur later this year.

Read more: Dr Hilary warns of second coronavirus wave on GMB

It was earlier reported that legal negotiations were attempted during lockdown.

However, The Sun claims that both parties were unable to come to a final agreement.

The tabloid also claimed that Coleen fired her lawyers out of frustration at their inability to forge a settlement.

The footballer wives were believed to have once been friends.

Coleen Rooney is "disappointed" by Rebekah Vardy's legal actions (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

But their friendship soured last year when Coleen claimed Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account was used to leak stories about her.

Rebekah, 38, adamantly denied the claims.

Read more: Katie Price reveals 'friendly banter' with ex Peter Andre

Coleen claimed that she deliberately posted false stories to her Instagram stories - and only allowed Rebekah Vardy's account to see them.

She then alleged that several of these false stories appeared as celebrity gossip stories in the tabloids.

"It was really, really hard"

Rebekah, who was heavily pregnant with her fifth child at the time, said there was no truth in Coleen's allegations.

She went on to tearfully talk of her experience on Loose Women.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney were reportedly once friends (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Appearing with her newborn daughter Olivia, she told the panel how distraught she felt.

She said: "It was really, really hard.

"It's probably up there with one of the worst things that I've had to deal with, apart from being abused by my stepdad when I was younger."

She continued to describe the online trolling and abuse she continued to receive.

Rebekah explained: "It kind of just escalated really… The trolling was the worst part for me and my family, I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time but it kind of escalated off the back of this... this was a whole new level."

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.