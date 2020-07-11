Rebekah Vardy delights fans with adorable snap of daughter Olivia amid Coleen Rooney legal drama

Rebekah Vardy has melted the hearts of fans by sharing an adorable snap of baby daughter Olivia.

The mum-of-five treated her followers to the sweet post on Instagram on Friday (July 10).

The shot shows Rebekah, 38, cradling the six-month-old as the tot smiles to show two tiny bottom teeth.

Olivia is Rebekah's third child with footballer husband Jamie, with the couple also sharing daughter Sofia and son Finley.

She captioned the post with a string of smiling heart emojis.

Gushing comments

Doting dad Jamie rushed to comment, saying: "Cute."

While fans were quick to agree with the Leicester City striker, with one gushing: "She’s so beautiful."

Rebekah shares the tot with husband Jamie (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Jade Goody fans say son Bobby is her 'double' in new Instagram snap

A second shared: "That smile, gorgeous."

Another added: "Aw don’t they just melt your heart."

Rebekah often gives fans glimpses into her family life on social media.

As well as her children with Jamie, she also has two daughters, Megan and Taylor, from previous relationships.

The mum-of-five treated fans to the snap on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

From family life to court drama

It's certainly been an eventful few months for Rebekah and fellow WAG Coleen Rooney.

The former I'm A Celeb campmate reportedly filed a £1million lawsuit over their ongoing Wagatha Christie dispute last month.

The two have been at loggerheads since Coleen, 34, accused her of selling stories about her to the press - something which Rebekah has fiercely denied.

Despite numerous attempts to resolve their issues, it now appears Rebekah is "determined to clear her name at any cost".

The pair have been at war for months (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Harper Beckham: David and Victoria lead sweet family tributes to daughter on her 9th birthday

It's thought that legal fees alone could cost each side £500,000.

A source told The Sun: "Becky has made it clear to Coleen that she is deadly serious about clearing her name, and wants a full public apology.

"It’s not about money. As far as Becky is concerned, she wants her costs and vindication.

"But since Coleen still refuses to agree to an apology, she’s gone ahead with filing the paperwork at the High Court.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have since welcomed three children (Credit: Splash)

"It’s a very expensive thing to do and the expectation is costs could run towards half a million pounds for each side but she’s completely determined to clear her name at any cost."

It's believed the two women and their lawyers tried to settle their dispute in a Zoom meeting in May, but failed to come to an agreement.

Rebekah's denial

Coleen made the original claims against Rebekah's account while she was pregnant with Olivia.