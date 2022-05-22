Rebekah Vardy accuses ex-husband of ‘victim shaming’ as he claims he was never ‘abusive’

Rebekah Vardy’s marriages have been put under the spotlight following the explosive claims made in the Coleen Rooney libel trial.

The WAG is now married to footballer Jamie Vardy, but she has been married twice before.

And now her second husband Steve Clarke – the man said to be at the centre of the “chipolata” penis comments – has spoken out.

Rebekah Vardy’s marriages: Who did she walk down the aisle with?

Rebekah first married Mark Gooden. They tied the knot in 2001, when Becky was aged around 19.

Their union lasted two years, with divorce following in 2003.

She married Steve Clarke next in 2005, but their marriage lasted just a year.

She found love again with footballer Jamie Vardy, with the pair tying the knot in 2016.

There are also claims of a one night stand with singer Peter Andre, details of which Rebekah claimed she was “forced” to reveal in a News of the World interview.

Rebekah did ‘what she wanted, when she wanted’

However, after she claimed her second husband made her make the comments, he has now come out and said he was never “abusive” towards Rebekah.

Responding to allegations he “forced” her into the Peter Andre interview, he claimed that she did “what she wanted, when she wanted”.

Mrs Vardy is all too aware of the harrowing truth about this individual.

Rebekah’s reps have hit back, though, accusing him of “victim shaming”.

Clarke told the Daily Mail: “I was never abusive towards Becky, I was never controlling.

“She did what she wanted, when she wanted and I never raised a hand to her either.

“The false claims against me have been upsetting me, my family and friends.”

Rebekah Vardy hits back at ex’s claims

However, Vardy’s rep dismissed the claims, appearing to stand by Rebekah’s claims in court.

“Mrs Vardy is all too aware of the harrowing truth about this individual,” they said.

“And no amount of misogynistic victim shaming will change this.”

