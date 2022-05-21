Rebekah Vardy ‘extremely stressed’ as she details ‘fear’ over Wagatha Christie case

In Rebekah Vardy news, a witness statement has revealed how the Wagatha Christie case has affected her.

The WAG claimed the row has cost her a book deal and an endorsement deal for placenta capsules.

But Mrs Vardy, 40, who is suing Coleen Rooney for libel, also indicated the case has left her “extremely stressed” in particular circumstances.

Coleen Rooney did not appear in court for the final day of the libel trial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rebekah Vardy news

Crucial documents are now public after the trial’s final day in court yesterday (Friday May 20).

Lawyers for both sides agreed to the release of materials which were the foundation of evidence for the High Court battle.

Mrs Rooney wasn’t present for the last session, having gone on holiday with her family.

But Mrs Vardy cried in court once again and hugged her solicitor as the case came to a close.

Rebekah Vardy ‘missed out on placenta capsules deal’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Witness statement revelations

In her statement, Rebekah claimed she lost out on lucrative work opportunities following accusations she leaked person stories about Coleen to the press.

She wrote: “It has also impacted on my work.

“We had a potential book deal that was turned down in the wake of [Coleen’s Instagram] post. No one wanted to be involved with anything that was potentially going to end up in a court case, and because, although they didn’t necessarily say it to me, of the damage to my reputation.

“I had a midwife company lined up to make placenta capsules and they pulled out weeks before the birth [of her fifth child Olivia].”

Rebekah’s fear

The ex I’m A Celebrity contestant also detailed how she experiences “fear” over Wagatha Christie being raised.

The statement continued: “I still get extremely stressed by live television or going into any environment where there is press because of the fear that someone will bring it up.”

Hugh Tomlinson QC also highlighted the “negative impact” of the case as he closed his argument.

He said: “The media is full of jokes about this case.”

Mr Tomlinson added his client was subject to abuse on social media before and during the trial.

He added: “This is really a falling-out of two individuals over what is essentially a private matter.

“The Whodunnit tone which [Mrs Rooney] must have foreseen would have had a big impact, and did have an enormous impact, we do say it was unreasonable for her to do it in the manner in which she did.”

