Ranvir Singh left ‘in tears’ after ‘axe’ from ITV job: ‘I was completely shocked’ 

Ranvir Singh has revealed she was left “in tears” after she was “axed” from an ITV job.

The telly star, 45, whose career spans over 20 years, is a favourite amongst viewers thanks to her impeccable presenting style and personality. But it seems the GMB presenter’s career didn’t come without a few lows along the way.

Ranvir Singh ‘headhunted’ for national gig

In a new interview, Ranvir has opened up about the difficult moments she has faced throughout her career.

Speaking on the Sliding Doors podcast, with host Jennie Becker, she said: “I had a very secure BBC job with a pension and everything. I got headhunted to go to ITV. So I give up this whole secure life at the BBC and my friends and my life in Manchester to move to London essentially, for a contract.

I was completely shocked and stunned.

“It was a two-year contract. But I always remember being in the newsroom at the BBC and looking up at the little television and thinking, ‘I want to know what it’s like to be there [on national TV].'”

Ranvir Singh ‘axed’ from ITV job

However, things took a turn for the worse when Ranvir found out she had been axed from her new ITV job.

She continued: “I’m there [at ITV] 15 months into the job. The programme gets a whole rebranding and I’m not a part of their plans. I found out at 10 o’clock in the morning and by half past ten and email had gone out.”

There’s me crying in a park with my little son

What’s more, Ranvir’s fellow colleagues even shared their shock and sympathy about the new job not working out. Ranvir added: “Even producers at ITV saying, ‘it’s been lovely knowing you.'”

Ranvir ‘completely shocked and stunned’

And Ranvir’s ITV axe couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time. She went on: “I had only just found out and I’ve got a toddler. I’ve got a mortgage and I’m now unemployed. I had a few months left on this contract and I was completely shocked and stunned.”

She then recalled how she went home later that day and took her son to the park. But Ranvir was overcome with emotion while sitting on a swing – and broke down in tears.

She said: “There’s me crying in a park with my little son. My phone rings and it’s John Stapleton – a long-term GMTV presenter.”

GMB presenter Ranvir Singh

John shared his advice to Ranvir and told her to “not complain” and carry on turning up at work to do her job. She then sent off an email to the now former editor of ITV News, Geoff Hill, for more work, but the journalist cheekily said that her career had “plateaued”.

However, she pushed and didn’t accept his comments – explaining how her career can only go up. Ranvir was then offered Saturday presenting gig and she also got to present a show on Sundays.

Shortly after, she was asked to present the Friday News at Ten, and has been a regular on GMB since its launch in 2014.

