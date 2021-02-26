Rag n Bone Man is a British singer and songwriter but is he married and how much is he worth?

And why is he called Rag ‘n’ Bone Man?

If you want to know his backstory, get the answers to these questions and more below…

How old is Rag n Bone Man?

He was born on January 29, 1985. As of February 2021 this makes him 36.

Born in Uckfield, East Sussex, he grew up in Brighton – where he’s still based.

He’s a phenomenal singer (Credit: SplashNews)

What is his real name?

His real name is Rory Charles Graham.

He called himself Rag ‘n’ Bone Man because he loved watching the British sitcom Steptoe and Son growing up.

The comedy is about a father and son, who run a rag and bone business.

Is he married? Any kids?

Rory is not married.

However, he was in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Beth Rouy.

In September 2017 they welcomed their first child together – son Reuben.

He’s won three Brit Awards! (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Rag n Bone man get divorced?

And he and Beth married in 2019, but they reportedly split just six months later.

At their wedding, they donned tracksuits and encouraged their guests to wear sports gear to their big day.

Beth’s outfit was even covered in pictures of hairless cats – a tribute to their beloved cat Patricia.

And their wedding cake was also cat themed.

Little is known as to why they split, or when they exactly divorced.

However, a source told The Sun at the time of their split: “It’s a great shame, but these things happen.

“Everyone is staying amicable, and they have a son together who is their top priority.”

Who is he dating now?

Rag n Bone Man has been reportedly dating a waitress and mum-of-three since January of this year.

Hear @zoetheball catching up with @RagnBone on his time recording in Nashville with some musical legends, one of which he covered on the show…..@ShaniaTwain! You can listen in full at https://t.co/IsVa8p7Ysm. pic.twitter.com/YJ2vEJwqeE — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 25, 2021

According to a further report in The Sun, her name is Zoe Beardsall.

What did Rag n Bone do before he was famous?

He worked as a carer for several years prior to finding fame.

In a past interview he described the job as tough but rewarding.

He explained: “It was mentally draining, but most of the time it was pretty fun, to be honest.

“I looked after a brother and sister who both had Down’s syndrome, and we used to drive around in the car, stick on Disney songs and sing along. That was my life for about four years.”

The singer pictured here with his ex-wife (Credit: SplashNews)

Did he break lockdown rules?

A few weeks back the singer shared his fury on Twitter after the police arrived at his home.

He said they were responding to a call that he was having a party – which is against current lockdown rules.

However, he was simply having a singalong with his housemate.

Taking to Twitter he revealed: “Some c*** chops tried to grass me up for having a birthday party last night.

“The old bill came in the house to find me and my housemate Chris doing a karaoke duet of ‘Waiting for a star to fall'”.

“Who doesn’t like that song?”

What are his biggest hits so far?

He’s had massive hits with the likes of Human and Skin.

And additional hits include Lay My Body Down, Broken People, Giant and Love You Any Less.

He’s won multiple prestigious awards, including three Brit Awards.

What is his net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth Rory is worth around £5 million. Not bad!

