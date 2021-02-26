Trisha Goddard opened up to Piers Morgan on Life Stories last night and her appearance left viewers emotional.

The talk show host, 63, discussed overcoming a drug addiction, dealing with a cancer diagnosis and being saved from a suicide attempt.

Following the episode, Trisha shared a video to her Instagram to thank fans for their supportive messages.

Trisha hinted she’s making a big return to UK TV (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard to make UK TV return after Life Stories

She said, “Thank you, big love, big love. And you will see me again soon on UK TV,” before putting her finger over her lips.

Fans were excited about the possibility of having Trisha back on their screens.

One person said: “Soooooo excited for your new venture on UK TV.”

Another commented: “You are an inspiration, a true fighter. Cannot wait to see you back on UK TV wooo.”

One added: “You are so strong and we definitely need you back in the UK! Can’t wait.”

During her interview with Piers, Trisha candidly opened up about the low points of her life.

One moment saw her thank a nurse who saved her life after she attempted suicide.

Trisha told Piers she suffered from an “epic breakdown” from the pressure of being a single mum as well as her high-profile career.

Trisha thanked the nurse who saved her life (Credit: ITV)

After she attemped to take her own life, Trisha became sectioned and thankfully recovered after a nurse called Elaine helped her, telling her she wasn’t “useless or hopeless”.

Trisha said: “Elaine, if you’re watching this, you know, you saved my life.

“Never mind about the psychiatrist, this one nurse.

“People were talking about taking my children away from me, and that would have been the end.”

Trisha was branded an “inspiration” by viewers (Credit: ITV)

What else did Trisha say?

The star also opened up about her heartbreaking battle with breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2008.

She said: “I had two operations, seven, eight months of chemotherapy, basically a year of radiotherapy.”

Piers then said: “And really, I mean nasty. Your veins collapsed. You lost nails, ulcers. You had a brutal experience.”

Trisha replied: “Yeah. Apparently I really reacted badly. I had ulcerated nose. Mouth.”

Trisha opened up about her breast cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

The star added: “Although I never feel completely out of the woods because every year, because of the nature of my cancer, I have to go back every single year and be checked.”

Piers asked, “And so you’ll never out of the woods with it?” to which Trisha admitted: “Not really. It’s remission.”

The star also opened up about her three failed marriages and the husband she feared had given their baby HIV.

Viewers praised the star on Twitter, with many branding Trisha an “inspiration” and a “legend”.

What did Life Stories viewers say?

One person said: “What an inspiration woman #TrishaGoddard is on @PiersMorgan’s #LifeStories, she’s really been through it all.”

Another added: “Trisha is a proper legend isn’t she. She’s literally been through it all. What an incredibly strong person.

“Would be great to see her back on TV regularly.”

