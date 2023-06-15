Strictly star on hidden health condition that plagued her life for a decade: ‘Doctors were quite useless’

Countdown star Rachel Riley has opened up about the hidden condition that plagued her life for a decade, admitting that doctors did very little help to her.

The former Strictly contestant married professional dancer Pasha Kovalev in June 2019, and they share two children – Maven, three, and 18-month-old Noa. But Rachel admits she was ill and pain for “10 years” before making a major lifestyle change.

Rachel admitted she was ill for ’10 years’ (Credit: Youtube)

Rachel admits she spent most of her adult life in pain

Rachel told the DailyMail that while she spent many years ill, she is feeling healthy since adopting a vegan diet. She explained: “I was ill for over 10 years and the doctors were quite useless about it. I gave up some foods and was literally so much better overnight. I didn’t realise how bad I was feeling until I wasn’t feeling bad.”

I was ill for over 10 years and the doctors were quite useless about it.

Rachel shared her home is “all vegan” after she and Pasha adopted the vegan diet in 2018. They began with cutting “eggs and dairy” before eventually cutting meat and fish. When Rachel was pregnant, she took food supplements to help her diet.

The Countdown star admitted that giving up foods that didn’t agree with her helped her feel much healthier. The mum-of-two also shares her home with four Ukrainian refugees.

Rachel is a ‘big fan’ of current host Colin Murray (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel admitted ‘it’s no secret’ she prefers Colin Murray as Countdown host

After Nick Hewer stepped down as Countdown host in 2021, he was replaced with Anne Robinson, who divided fans. But earlier this year, Colin Murray was confirmed as the new permanent host of the show. Fans were overjoyed, declaring Colin, Rachel and Susie Dent as the Countdown “dream team”.

There were rumours that Rachel and Anne previously clashed on set – and Rachel admitted it’s no “secret” she’s a big fan of Colin. She said viewers have noticed “it’s a different type of show now”. And, while she acknowledged “some people” enjoyed Anne’s style, she confessed: “I don’t think it’s any secret that I am enjoying working with Colin a lot more.”

She wished Anne luck after she decided to leave Countdown and admitted she isn’t “under any illusion” that people watch Countdown for her. Rachel admitted all that matters is that the “letters and numbers are still there”.

Read more: Rachel Riley makes crushing confession about marriage to Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

Are you a fan of Rachel Riley on Countdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.