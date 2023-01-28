Priscilla Presley issues statement to fans amid ‘dark journey’ following Lisa Marie’s death

Priscilla Presley has issued a statement to fans as she continues to grieve for her daughter, Lisa Marie.

The death of Lisa Marie Presley sent shockwaves through the showbiz world when it was revealed she had died on Thursday January 12.

The only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital after reportedly suffering a full cardiac arrest.

Her funeral was held 10 days later on January 22.

Priscilla Presley issues statement

Lisa Marie’s mum Priscilla gave a moving eulogy at the funeral and has since issued statements on social media.

Her lastest reaches out to fans thanking them once again for their support. She also refers to the ‘dark’ and ‘painstaking’ journey she is on.

“To YOU,” she wrote.

“I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss.

“Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is.”

Fans were quick to respond to Priscilla.

“Absolutely, we aren’t supposed to outlive our babies. This is something both you and Lisa sadly had the displeasure of experiencing. Big hugs to you from North Carolina. She’ll never be forgotten,” said one.

Another added: “We love you forever Priscilla. Thinking of you and the girls every day… You are such a strong woman.”

“You have seen and endured so much loss, more than anyone should ever have to. My heart breaks for all that you are experiencing. But I know you are also the strongest and there’s nothing you can’t do. We all love you and will always be here sending love and prayers and support,” shared one more.

How did Lisa Marie Presley die?

According to TMZ, she is said to have complained of stomach pains before the heart attack.

It was reported Lisa Marie was given treatment and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Priscilla then asked fans to “pray” for her daughter.

But the prayers, sadly, weren’t enough, and Priscilla was forced to issue a statement confirming her daughter’s death.

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Her death came just two days after she was pictured with Priscilla at the Golden Globe Awards.

