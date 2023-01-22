The funeral of Lisa Marie Presley took place today (January 22), with her mum Priscilla admitting her “heart is broken”.

The singer laid her daughter to rest at Graceland after her death following a cardiac arrest earlier this month.

Lisa Marie funeral: Priscilla delivers eulogy

In an emotional eulogy, she thanked everyone for coming to honour Lisa Marie at the memorial service.

She also read out a poem written by her granddaughter, which said: “I have no idea how to put my mother into words, the truth is there are too many.

“Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world.

“But Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, and much more ways than one.”

Speaking for herself, Priscilla then added: “Our hearts are broken. Lisa we all love you.”

Riley Keough’s tribute

Lisa’s daughter Riley Keough was too overcome with emotion to read out her own eulogy. Instead her husband Ben read it for her.

He read: “I hope I can love my daughter that way you loved me.

“The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour.

“My manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart.

“We are you. You are us. My eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.”

The emotional ceremony was live-streamed as Lisa was buried next to her son Benjamin and dad Elvis.

Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

The star was married four times with marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Last year she opened up about loss and death to People magazine.

She said: “I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine years old.

“I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far.

“Death is part of life whether we like it or not – and so is grieving.”

