Priscilla Presley breaks silence on ‘feud’ with granddaughter Riley Keough following daughter Lisa’s death

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough AREN’T feuding in the wake of Lisa Presley’s death, according to the 77-year-old actor.

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife broke her silence yesterday (Tuesday, April 11) amid reports that she is feuding with her granddaughter.

Priscilla is ‘feuding’ with her granddaughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Priscilla Presley feuding with Riley Keough

Last month it was reported that Priscilla was feuding with her granddaughter, Riley, following the death of Lisa.

Lisa died in January aged 54. Prior to her death, Lisa was embroiled in a divorce battle with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

A brief court hearing in LA on March 14 reportedly saw an end to the bitter seven-year divorce battle. Michael won full custody of his twin daughters – Harper and Finley, now 14.

Priscilla didn’t raise objection to Lockwood gaining full custody of her granddaughters, the MailOnline reported at the time. However, Riley – the twins half-sister and Priscilla’s granddaughter – was said to be “angry” with the decision.

Riley had taken her mother’s side during the divorce.

Priscilla has broken her silence on her ‘feud’ with Riley (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Priscilla Presley breaks her silence on Riley Keough ‘feud’

However, Priscilla has now poured cold water on rumours of a feud between herself and her granddaughter.

Priscilla made the claims during “Evening with Priscilla Presley” in Newcastle, according to The Mirror.

Speaking to the show’s host, she said she and her grandchildren are ‘fine’.She then said that rumours had “come out of Memphis [her hometown”. However, she claimed they are “not true”.

ED! has contacted Prisicilla’s reps for comment.

The feud reportedly intensified after Lisa’s death (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Why are Riley and Priscilla ‘feuding’?

It was reported that Priscilla and her daughter, Lisa-Marie, were barely speaking before the latter’s death in January.

This was allegedly due to Priscilla taking Lockwood’s side during the divorce.

“Riley was always on her mum’s side when it came to Michael [Lockwood],” a source told People.

“It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to [Lisa Marie’s] funeral together,” they then said.

That was the latest in a string of events that worsened the ‘feud’ between the Presleys.

The first was when Priscilla reportedly challenged Lisa Marie’s will.

