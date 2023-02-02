Grieving Priscilla Presley makes heartbreaking vow as she marks late daughter Lisa Marie’s birthday

Priscilla Presley has made a heartbreaking vow as she marked the birthday of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley yesterday.

The grieving actress, 77, took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 1) to pay tribute on what would have been Lisa Marie’s 55th birthday.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis, passed away on January 12.

She suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in California before dying later in hospital in Los Angeles.

Priscilla Presley pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Sharing several images of her and her daughter together throughout the years, Priscilla made a solemn wish for her family in the post’s caption.

She wrote: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday.

“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together.

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son.

“Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.

“We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

How followers reacted

Priscilla‘s post, the first on the platform, since she acknowledged Lisa Marie had been rushed to hospital, accrued tens of thousands of Likes within hours.

The comment section was flooded with messages of condolence, as well as pleas for Priscilla to ‘stay strong’.

“Priscilla, please stay strong. We are praying for you and your family,” implored just one fan.

Another sympathised: “So deeply sorry. My heart goes out to you.”

And another said: “Lisa will always be in our hearts. Sending love to you and your family.”

Many others reacted to the mention of her grandchildren, particularly amid reports she is challenging the validity of Lisa Marie’s will.

But many reacted only to Priscilla’s loss.

Another upset fan mourned Lisa Marie: “She’ll always be with you. You, are a part of her and she, is still, and always will remain, a part of you.

“She lives on through those girls and now her beautiful, perfect granddaughter. Just like she did with her Daddy. Every time you look at them, she’ll be there. Call on her, she hears every word you say.”

