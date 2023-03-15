Priscilla Presley’s ‘feud’ with ‘angry’ granddaughter ‘intensifies’ following Lisa-Marie’s death

Priscilla Presley’s feud with her granddaughter has reportedly intensified as she didn’t object to Michael Lockwood taking custody of her twin granddaughters.

Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, is said to be “angry” over losing her teen half-sisters.

The Presley feud has reportedly intensified (Credit: ITV)

Priscilla Presley feud with her granddaughter intensifies?

The alleged feud between the Presleys has intensified following the latest court drama.

A brief court hearing in LA yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) reportedly saw an end to the bitter seven-year divorce battle between the late Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood.

Michael won full custody of his twin daughters – Harper and Finley, now 14 – yesterday.

Priscilla didn’t raise objection to Lockwood gaining full custody of her granddaughters, the MailOnline reports.

However, Riley – the twins half-sister and Priscilla’s granddaughter – is said to be “angry” with the decision.

Riley took her late mother’s side during the divorce.

Riley is said to be ‘angry’ with her granddaughters (Credit: Late Night With Seth Myers / YouTube)

Priscilla ‘doesn’t raise objection in custody battle’

Yesterday’s court hearing found that Lockwood now has ‘de facto’ full custody of the twins.

Judicial assistant Gus Morales confirmed this was the case to DailyMail.com.

Under California law, when one parent dies, the other retains full custody.

This is the case unless the court finds the other parent to be unfit.

Since Priscilla – nor any other members of the Presley family – have filed legal documents claiming Lockwood is an unfit parent, he automatically gets full custody.

Lisa divorced from Michael Lockwood in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Priscilla Presley granddaughter Riley Keough ‘angry’

According to reports, Riley was always on her mother’s side during the divorce.

It was also reported that Priscilla and Lisa-Marie were barely speaking before the latter’s death in January. This was due to Priscilla taking Lockwood’s side during the divorce.

This is despite appearing at a number of events, including the premiere of the Elvis biopic.

“Riley was always on her mum’s side when it came to Michael [Lockwood],” a source told People.

“It bothered her that her grandmother and Michael flew to [Lisa Marie’s] funeral together.”

This is the latest in a string of events that have worsened the ‘feud’ between the Presleys.

The first was when Priscilla reportedly challenged Lisa Marie’s will – which gives Riley control of her Promenade Trust.

Priscilla also reportedly angered Riley after she allegedly helped Lockwood attend Lisa-Marie’s funeral.

ED! has contacted Priscilla’s reps for comment.

Read more: Grieving Priscilla Presley makes heartbreaking vow as she marks late daughter Lisa Marie’s birthday

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.