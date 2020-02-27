Princess Diana 'wouldn't be upset about Meghan and Harry splitting from royal family'

Princess Diana wouldn't be "upset" over Megxit, claims a fashion designer who knew her for 15 years.

Diana's son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be officially stepping back from the royal family next month and will become "financially independent".

Their decision - which has been approved by the Queen and the rest of the royal family - has been met with worldwide criticism from some.

Diana wouldn't be "upset" over Megxit, claims Paul (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, Paul Costelloe - who worked with the late Diana for 15 years - claimed she would have told the couple to do "what they need to do".

Speaking to Evoke during the recent London Fashion Week, Paul said: "She would say 'Do what you need to do', definitely.

She was not a royalist at all, she was a person of the people and she put her children first before anything else.

It comes after Harry and Meghan confirmed they wouldn't be using 'Royal' in their branding once they officially step back from their senior royals roles.

A statement read: "As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word 'Royal' would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard.

Meghan and Harry are stepping back from royal life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry's official duties will end on March 31.

It was also revealed there will be a review after 12 months.

It's also been revealed that Harry will attend engagements on February 28 and March 5.

Meghan will then join him for another event at the Royal Albert Hall on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.

Meghan, Harry and Archie have been in Canada (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Wednesday, Harry attended a summit for his sustainable tourism project, Travalyst, in Edinburgh.

During the event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Harry asked to simply be addressed by his first name rather than his royal title.

Host Ayesha Hazarika told delegates at the event: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry.

"So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

