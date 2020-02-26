Prince Harry asks to be called by first name only as he returns to UK for engagement

Prince Harry returned to the UK today for an engagement after he and wife Meghan Markle announced they will be stepping back from the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex attended a summit for his sustainable tourism project, Travalyst, in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

During the event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Harry asked to simply be addressed by his first name rather than his royal title.

Harry asked to simply be addressed by his first name rather than his royal title (Credit: WENN.com)

Host Ayesha Hazarika told delegates at the event: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry.

"So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

Harry travelled to the event on a London North Eastern Railway train from London.

It comes after Harry and Meghan confirmed they wouldn't be using 'Royal' in their branding once they officially step back from their senior royals roles.

A statement read: "As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word 'Royal' would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard.

Harry and Meghan are stepping back from the royal family (Credit: WENN.com)

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry's official duties will end on March 31.

It was also revealed there will be a review after 12 months.

It's also been revealed that Harry will attend engagements on February 28 and March 5.

Meghan will then join him for another event at the Royal Albert Hall on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.

Harry flew back to the UK this week after spending a month in Canada with his wife and their nine-month-old son Archie.

It is unclear if Meghan and Archie are currently in the UK or if they will join Harry at a later date.

