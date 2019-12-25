Prince William kisses Louis in official Christmas picture with siblings George and Charlotte

Kensington Palace has released a stunning black and white picture featuring Prince William, wife Kate and their three children as their Christmas greeting.

The message reads: "Merry Christmas to all our followers! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge is absent, but was behind the camera, capturing the intimate moment.

The Duke, wearing a flat cap, is holding his youngest closely, while his sister Charlotte also appears to be holding on to her younger brother.

Prince George is sitting next to them in a chair, smirking.

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's electronic card for friends and family was revealed on Twitter.

The couple are seen on the floor in front of a twinkling Christmas tree decorated with baubles.

They are in fits of laughter behind their cute son, as he stares cheekily into the camera.

The environmentally friendly card reads: "Merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours."

And on Christmas Day, Meghan's best friend Janina Gavankar, who took the shot, shared the card on Instagram.

She hit back at suggestions that the image had been Photoshopped.

Her accompanying message reads: "So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family.

"Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG)... and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues.

"Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.

