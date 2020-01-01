Meghan and Harry share adorable new pic of Archie in his dad's arms

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a previously unseen picture of son Archie, as they looked back on their 2019.

Posting a collection of images on Instagram, the couple wished their followers Happy New Year.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support," they wrote.

"We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year.

"We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

The couple have been enjoying their first Christmas and New Year as parents (Credit: Splash)

The couple are understood to have spent their New Year's Eve at a £10m "mega-mansion" set on the waterfront in British Colombia, Canada and said to belong to a Russian oligarch.

The Mirror reports that the home is set in several acres of grounds, with the lavish dining room featuring a ten-seater table and two chandeliers.

A local source told the newspaper: "It’s an incredible property, and one of the most prestigious around here."

"I wasn’t surprised when I found out Harry and Meghan are staying there. It’s certainly fit for royalty."

Doria jetted from LA to be with her daughter and family (Credit: Splash)

Meghan's mum Doria has been spending the holiday period with the couple and Archie.

The couple also shared a sweet Instagram post for all their fans on Christmas Day.

