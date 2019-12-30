Revealed: The 'hardest-working member of the royal family' in 2019

The hardest-working member of the royal family for 2019 has been revealed.

And, while Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle undoubtedly scored the most headlines of 2019, the couple haven't even made the top three.

Heir to the throne Prince Charles takes the top spot.

Prince Charles – seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and George and Charlotte – was 2019's hardest-working royal (Credit: Splash News)

He has racked up some 521 royal engagements in the space of 12 months.

His sister Princess Anne follows with 506 engagements, the Times reported.

Historically, Princess Anne is the busiest royal, taking the 2018 top spot.

Since Prince Philip retired from royal duties, the siblings have undertaken the lion's share of the royal duties.

Princess Anne usually tops the list but slipped into second place this year (Credit: Splash News)

The monarch, however, is showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 93 – she completed 295 official engagements.

These have included 28 receptions, lunches and banquets and 47 official visits, ceremonies, sports, concerts and charity events.

Next on the list was the Duke of Cambridge with 220 – his wife Kate completed 126 royal engagements.

While new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completed 201 and 83 respectively.

At the ripe old age of 93, the Queen is showing no signs of slowing down (Credit: Splash News)

As a family in 2019, the royals undertook a whopping 3,567 royal engagements.

However, some have said that being a royal isn't hard work, with one Twitter user stating that "walking around shaking hands" isn't hard work.

They said: "There is no such thing as a hardest-working royal. Walking around shaking hands is not hard work."

