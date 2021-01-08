Prince Harry was the real driving force behind Megxit, a source has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in March last year.

The couple moved to America early last year and have since set up life in California with their one-year-old son, Archie.

Prince Harry reportedly the real driving force behind Megxit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Prince Harry want Megxit?

A source told PEOPLE magazine: “Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and Archie with him was all he could have asked for.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘felt isolated during pandemic in America but doesn’t regret move’

“Despite everything that has been going on this year, they don’t regret their move to the US; they love that they are able to focus on projects and causes that are important to them.”

Harry lives in America with Meghan and son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step down from their senior royal roles in January 2020.

However, Harry was due to return to the UK in March this year for a review on their departure with the Queen.

Due to the pandemic, reports suggest he won’t be able to return because non-essential travel is banned.

Despite the couple’s decision to step back, Her Majesty is reportedly supportive of Meghan and Harry’s new career ventures.

Since moving to the US, Meghan and Harry have signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Meghan and Harry supported by the Queen over career ventures (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“There is no anger or animosity [on behalf of the Royal Family],” a source told The Sun.

“But every commercial deal has been a nail in the coffin of any kind of return to royal life.

Read more: Queen supports Harry and Meghan in new careers despite them jeopardising return, claim royal insiders

“To come back would mean they would have to undo all the commercial tie-ups they have already done. That is absolutely their choice and the Queen has agreed they can pursue these new carers.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.