Harry and Meghan reportedly have the support of the Queen as they continue to sign commercial deals – but doing so will crush any chance of a return to royal duties, according to insiders.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to quit as senior royals last year.

The happy couple have since begun to embark on their own careers.

They signed a deal with streaming service Netflix, platform of the royal drama The Crown.

They have also won a deal, reportedly worth £30million, to produce a Spotify podcast of their own.

What does The Queen think of Harry and Meghan?

While their new careers have meant that their royal duties are “dead in the water,” it’s believed there is no animosity between the couple and her majesty.

“There is no anger or animosity [on behalf of the Royal Family]. But every commercial deal has been a nail in the coffin of any kind of return to royal life,” a source told The Sun.

“To come back would mean they would have to undo all the commercial tie-ups they have already done. That is absolutely their choice and the Queen has agreed they can pursue these new carers.”

The royal source added: “But to cap it all, they have bought a house 6,000 miles away, which is an unmistakable statement of intent on their behalf.”

Prince Harry and Meghan to make UK comeback for title talks?

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March of this year.

After a crisis summit at Sandringham, the Queen permitted them to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

But it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s arrangement would be reviewed the following year during title talks.

With that time now approaching, it looks as though the pair will be returning in March.

“The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties,” said the Palace.

A report said both families have exchanged Christmas presents this year – signalling a clear olive branch.

It was a tough year for the Royal Family.

The global coronavirus pandemic meant that the Queen had to spend most of the festive period in isolation with Prince Phillip.

They had originally been expected to spend Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Despite the change of plans, Her Majesty still managed to deliver a message of hope and togetherness on Christmas Day.

