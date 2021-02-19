Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be returning as working Royals.

And the decision has ‘saddened’ the Queen, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement released on Friday (February 19) morning, the Palace finally confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be fulfilling any future royal duties, after they stepped back last year.

Meghan and Harry will not be returning as working royals (Credit: SplashNews)

What did the statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say?

The Firm released the statement on its social media accounts. It confirmed that Harry and Meghan told the Queen they would not return as working royals.

Accordingly, following conversations with the Duke, the Queen said that by stepping away, it is “not possible” for Harry or his wife to “continue with the duties that come with a life of public service”.

The Queen has also stripped them of their patronages and honorary military titles (Credit: SplashNews)

The Palace’s statement also confirmed it was stripping Harry of his honorary military appointments.

The Queen has written confirming… it is not possible to continue.

Similarly, the pair have to return any Royal patronages they currently hold to the monarch.

It concluded by explaining that the Queen feels ‘sad’, but Harry and Meghan “remain much loved members of the family”.

Prince Harry is losing his honorary military appointments (Credit: SplashNews)

The Palace statement in full

It read in full: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

A Buckingham Palace statement on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ➡️https://t.co/nl7RiZmGiZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2021

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty. [They will be] redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

“While all [feel] saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

