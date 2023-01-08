After his comments about Afghanistan, Prince Harry has put himself “right at the top” of the Taliban’s “hit list”, it’s been claimed.

Earlier this week, in leaked excerpts from Spare, Prince Harry claimed to have killed 25 soldiers during his time fighting the Taliban.

One of the movement’s chiefs quickly hit back at the comments, calling Harry a “loser”.

But security experts fear the comments could have wider repercussions – both for Harry and other veterans.

Prince Harry made a shock claim about his time in Afghanistan in leaked excerpts from Spare (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry on Afghanistan tour

Earlier this week, Harry claimed he killed 25 Taliban soldiers while fighting in Afghanistan.

He likened the soldiers to “chess pieces” and said this made it easier for him to kill them.

The Taliban has since hit back in a statement, slamming the comments made by the Duke of Sussex.

However, there are now fears that things will escalate, with claims security at Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games will need to be stepped up as a result.

Numerous experts have claimed the security at the event, for wounded soldiers, will now be a “nightmare”.

As a result, Harry is being urged to stay away.

Prince Harry wrote about killing 25 soldiers in Afghanistan (Credit: Splash News)

Veterans lash out over Prince Harry Afghanistan comments

One veteran, Mikey Hall, who competed in the first Invictus Games in 2014, called Harry a “disgrace” to veterans – and wants him to stay away from this year’s event.

He revealed that he’s met Harry twice and “thought he was a good lad”.

However, it seems that opinion has now changed.

He called Harry a “complete and utter idiot” who is a “disgrace” to his family and veterans.

The Invictus Games are due to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September.

Speaking to the Mirror, former head of royal protection Dai Davies said: “There will now need to be added security.”

Harry at the top of Taliban ‘hit list’?

As a result there are fears that Prince Harry could jeopardise the safety of any event he now attends.

Admiral Lord West, former head of the Navy, added to the paper that the threat level at the Invictus Games “will definitely be higher”.

Lord West continued to add that measures will now have to be put in place to “protect the veterans”.

“There will be people who, given half the chance, will want to do something,” he claimed.

As a result, Lord West stated that he fears now there will be “a lot of people” who will think this is “something which should be avenged”.

Stefan Bisanz, who has advised the German Federal Ministry of Defence, added: “The security threat to Prince Harry is now almost as great as to Salman Rushdie. He has potentially even put himself right up at the top of their hit list.”

ED! has contacted reps for Prince Harry for comment.

