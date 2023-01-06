The Taliban has reportedly issued a response to Prince Harry over claims he killed 25 of their fighters while serving in Afghanistan.

Harry makes the claims in leaked excerpts from his book Spare, which is out next week.

Harry, who was known as Captain Wales in the military, wrote that he did not think of those killed “as people” but instead “chess pieces” he had taken off the board.

He allegedly writes: “You can’t kill people if you see them as people.'”

Instead, he said he saw them as “chess pieces removed from the board” or as “bad guys eliminated”.

Taliban issues response to claims by Prince Harry

However, earlier today (January 6), the Taliban reportedly issued a response to the claims by Harry.

According to the Daily Mail, Taliban commander Molavi Agha Gol said that he thought Harry was attention seeking.

He also called him a “loser” and advised that he “needs a doctor immediately”.

Speaking from a checkpoint outside the town of Islam Qala on the border with Iran, he is alleged to have said: “We are still here ruling but he has fled to his grandmother’s palace. He’s a big mouth loser who has been trying to get attention.”

He also claimed not to believe what Harry had said, reiterating claims that he is a “loser” and commenting that he is “scared to go to a combat zone”.

He added: “Do not believe whatever losers tell you. I see news about him a lot on my Facebook feed and really think he’s gone mad and needs a doctor immediately.”

Taliban chief issues new threat to Harry

The commander then said he wished he’d been in Helmand when Harry was there.

He said he’d have made him “understand what real chess pieces are”.

He concluded: “If he’s a real man and not a [bleep]ing loser, come to Afghanistan again.”

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for a reply.

