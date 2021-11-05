Pride Of Britain host Carol Vorderman has shared a touching tribute to late friend and colleague, Peter Willis.

The former Countdown star, 60, previously worked with the former newspaper editor on the awards for years.

Peter created the event whilst working as the editor of the Daily Mirror.

We lost our best friend this year. Peter Willis created the @PrideOfBritain awards 22 years ago and fought, cajoled, sweated to make it what it has become… Peter died suddenly this summer and we're still grieving for him💔 We miss you Peter. I hope we did you proud tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hhu6B7zz0r — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 4, 2021

Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Pride Of Britain colleague

Taking to Twitter yesterday (November 4), Carol shared a heartfelt message as she remembered her dear friend.

After yesterday’s award show, she wrote: “We lost our best friend this year. Peter Willis created the @PrideOfBritain awards 22 years ago and fought, cajoled, sweated to make it what it has become…

“Peter died suddenly this summer and we’re still grieving for him.”

We’re still grieving for him

Carol also shared a photo of Peter, adding: “We miss you Peter. I hope we did you proud tonight.”

The TV star hosted the ceremony alongside Ashley Banjo for the first time.

Following her post, Carol’s fans rushed to show their support.

Carol Vorderman shared a heartfelt message in memory of her late friend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “Oh this is very sad.. I worked with Peter at the Mirror on the Pride of Britain website. He was a perfectionist! A really nice guy.”

A second added: “You did him proud, great show, amazing winners.”

In addition, a third wrote: “It was a brilliant show as always. Peter’s legacy lives on.”

Read more: Carol Vorderman shows off her age-defying figure in skin-tight dress on Instagram

Another responded: “You definitely did him so proud – the show tonight was absolutely wonderful and so inspiring.”

Husband and father-of-two Peter died suddenly at the age of 54 in June.

As well as working across various publications, he conceived and launched the Pride of Britain Awards for over 20 years.

Carol hosted the Pride Of Britain Awards with Ashley Banjo (Credit: ITV)

Carol takes on hosting duties

Meanwhile, Carol also shared her thoughts following yesterday’s ceremony (November 4).

She tweeted: “Thank you, on behalf of the team, for all of your hundreds of lovely messages about the @DailyMirror @PrideOfBritain awards tonight.

“A lot of love and immense work from everyone on the team goes into making this one of the best nights of our winners’ lives.”

Read more: Carol Vorderman’s son breaks silence on harrowing bullying ordeal

The night also marked a first for Carol after sharing the stage with co-host Ashley.

Since the first awards in 1999, the mum-of-two has taken on hosting duties alone.

However, she loved working with the Diversity star on the star-studded event this year.

Ahead of the ceremony, Carol gushed: “Ash has the biggest heart. He feels responsible for everyone that works with his company. He’s a wonderful person Ashley.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.