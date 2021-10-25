Carol Vorderman has shared another sultry selfie with fans on Instagram.

The former Countdown star is known for showing off her age-defying figure on social media, and fans can’t get enough.

Her latest snap is no exception as the star posed in a skin-tight dress for her followers.

She paired the look with some thigh-high boots that gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous legs.

Carol shared the snap ahead of appearing on her radio show, where she was discussing baby names.

Carol Voderman is known for showing off her cracking figure on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Carol Vorderman post on Instagram?

She wrote: “So the first question for YOU on my show from 11:30-2pm @BBCRadioWales.

“Apparently no baby was named CAROL last year… What the Actual?!?!?!?!?

“So were you named after someone? What’s the story behind YOUR name. I NEED TO KNOW NOW…”

How did fans react?

Fans rushed to compliment the star, with one saying: “You are such a babe, Carol”.

“Wow, Carol. Stunning” added another.

Carol regularly wows her followers with saucy pictures on her social media.

Last month she “broke the internet” when she shared a picture of herself in a hot tub where she appeared to be naked at first glance.

It sparked fans to urge the star to launch an OnlyFans account.

“When is the OnlyFans happening, Carol?” said one follower.

“Please God just make an OnlyFans already,” begged another.

Carol Vorderman recently opened up about her son’s struggles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Carol’s secret heartache

Meanwhile, Carol’s life isn’t all sexy selfies and trips abroad.

Last month, the TV star celebrated her son Cameron achieving his master’s degree in animation.

She praised the 24-year-old for succeeding, despite his having to endure bullying at school.

Carol previously revealed that her son has been diagnosed with severe dyslexia, ADD and ADHD.

“To see your child go from a happy kid to a withdrawn one is the worst thing possible,” she said.

Cameron replied: “The part I found difficult, though, was the psychological bullying, the stuff teachers can’t do anything about.”

Carol then added: “I have absolutely no doubt about that. Cameron will do whatever he sets his mind to do.”

