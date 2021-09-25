Cameron King, the youngest child of Carol Vorderman and her only son, has opened up about his learning disability.

Earlier this week, former Countdown star Carol celebrated Cameron achieving his master’s degree in animation.

She praised the 24 year old for succeeding, despite his “severe special educational needs” and enduring bullying at school.

And Cameron has given some insight into his experience as he hailed the role of his mum in his success.

Carol Vorderman and her son Cameron on his struggles

Cameron told the Daily Mail he wouldn’t be in the position he is in without Carol’s constant support.

She said she’s learned about education and how the brain works while battling to ensure he received teaching according to his needs.

Carol also felt Cameron was rejected by teachers, schools and other pupils during his journey to a first class degree and MA.

Cameron reflected during the interview as his mum lauded his brilliance: “Oh, I still think I’m an idiot. But I would now question how we define intelligence. Mum downplays her role, but I wouldn’t be here without her. She wouldn’t give up on me.”

Cameron’s ‘unhappiest period’

Six foot five Cameron also noted he was bullied as a teenager after swapping schools from London to Bristol.

Cameron recalled: “I was very tall even then, and not strong, so that would be an issue when it came to fights, which there were a lot of. The part I found difficult, though, was the psychological bullying, the stuff teachers can’t do anything about.”

Cameron will do whatever he sets his mind to do.

Cameron, who according to Carol has been diagnosed with severe dyslexia, ADD and ADHD, said this was “the most unhappy period” of his life.

This left Carol heartbroken. She said: “To see your child go from a happy kid to a withdrawn one is the worst thing possible.”

Carol’s tireless support

However, video game fan Cameron did find he excelled in computer studies. He notes he didn’t suffer from concentration issues when he was playing.

Following his A-levels, Cameron then went on do a course at college, an undergraduate degree in Bristol and then his post-graduate in Dundee.

Carol, clearly his indefatigable supporter, is sure he will continue to succeed.

She added: “I have absolutely no doubt about that. Cameron will do whatever he sets his mind to do.”

