Pregnant Rochelle Humes reveals extravagant surprise for daughter’s seventh birthday

Pregnant Rochelle Humes is celebrating her daughter Alaia-Mai's seventh birthday today.

The This Morning star marked the occasion on Instagram as she shared photos of Alaia when she was a baby and now.

Rochelle also showed off the stunning surprise she and husband Marvin Humes set up for Alaia.

Rochelle revealed she ordered a huge butterfly-themed banner, which was personalised for the little girl.

The board read: "Alaia. Happy 7th birthday."

The birthday surprise was complete with pink, purple and blue balloons and a giant lit-up number seven.

Rochelle also shared a snap of Alaia's butterfly cake, which also featured blue and pink edible flowers.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have two daughters and a third baby on the way (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Alaia's presents were piled up on the floor alongside the balloons and banners.

Rochelle said: "This is a small business appreciation post.

"Not an ad or anything like that just showing some love to some local businesses to me that have helped me create a little quarantine dream this morning.

"Amazing doorstep service and lovely lovely people."

Rochelle has thrown an extravagant surprise for Alaia in lockdown (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Earlier, Rochelle paid tribute to her daughter in a touching birthday post.

What did she say?

The star shared a series of pictures showing Alaia as a baby and her now.

W atching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast.

The first image showed Rochelle kissing Alaia on the head in hospital after she was born.

Rochelle said: "Happy 7th Birthday to my ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’.

"You are the girl that made me a Mummy, and you made that job so easy for me.

"You are everything I could of hoped for, smart, kind, confident, sassy and stronger than you even know."

She added: "We are so proud of you Alaia, watching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast.

"You are magic baby...never change."

Fans gushed over the sweet post and Rochelle's surprise for Alaia.

Rochelle said her daughter is growing up so fast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: "Wow, what a very lucky girl, and that cake."

Another wrote: "Beautiful, hope she has the best day."

A third added: "Wow this is incredible."

