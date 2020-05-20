Pregnant Rochelle Humes reveals extravagant surprise for daughter’s seventh birthday

Pregnant Rochelle Humes is celebrating her daughter Alaia-Mai's seventh birthday today.
The This Morning star marked the occasion on Instagram as she shared photos of Alaia when she was a baby and now.
Rochelle also showed off the stunning surprise she and husband Marvin Humes set up for Alaia.
Read more: Rochelle Humes delights fans with baby scan picture
Rochelle revealed she ordered a huge butterfly-themed banner, which was personalised for the little girl.
The board read: "Alaia. Happy 7th birthday."
The birthday surprise was complete with pink, purple and blue balloons and a giant lit-up number seven.
Rochelle also shared a snap of Alaia's butterfly cake, which also featured blue and pink edible flowers.
Meanwhile, Alaia's presents were piled up on the floor alongside the balloons and banners.
Rochelle said: "This is a small business appreciation post.
"Not an ad or anything like that just showing some love to some local businesses to me that have helped me create a little quarantine dream this morning.
"Amazing doorstep service and lovely lovely people."
Earlier, Rochelle paid tribute to her daughter in a touching birthday post.
What did she say?
The star shared a series of pictures showing Alaia as a baby and her now.
Watching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast.
The first image showed Rochelle kissing Alaia on the head in hospital after she was born.
Rochelle said: "Happy 7th Birthday to my ‘bestest friend in the whole wide world’.
"You are the girl that made me a Mummy, and you made that job so easy for me.
"You are everything I could of hoped for, smart, kind, confident, sassy and stronger than you even know."
She added: "We are so proud of you Alaia, watching you grow is a dream but it’s going way too fast.
"You are magic baby...never change."
Fans gushed over the sweet post and Rochelle's surprise for Alaia.
Read more: Rochelle Humes delights fans as she announces new book
One person commented: "Wow, what a very lucky girl, and that cake."
Another wrote: "Beautiful, hope she has the best day."
A third added: "Wow this is incredible."
Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.