Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back at trolls who branded her 'fat'

Mum-to-be Lucy Mecklenburgh has clearly had enough of trolls.

The reality star, who is expecting a baby boy with ex-Corrie actor Ryan Thomas in about a month's time, shamed spiteful trolls who had left rude messages about her - by posting the messages on her Instagram.

And they certainly were mean.

"God she's gone fat in the face and I never noticed that massive mole on her back before it's not very nice!" wrote one troll.

Another had posted: "She looks HUGE, she's gonna hate those photos."

How would you feel if someone said the comments you have, to you or someone you love?

Yet another troll wrote: "What's that giant chocolate raisin on her back?"

Lucy has been honest about the ups and downs of pregnancy, hinting that she has had trouble sleeping at times, and admitting she has gained weight.

"I've accepted it's part of the journey," she told a fan who asked her about the weight gain in an Instagram Q&A in December.

Lucy is engaged to Ryan Thomas (Credit: Splash News)

Underneath the cruel comments, Lucy, 28, wrote: "Yes I have a mole on my back and have gained weight 8 months pregnant. Just a couple of the lovely comments about me today - thanks guys."

Many of Lucy's celebrity friends were quick to rush in and show their support.

"Why is the comment section not been banned yet [sic]?" posted Dani Dyer.

Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson also showed her disgust with the trolls. "Well they must all have very miserable lives," she said.

Even Peter Andre waded in to add his thoughts. "Don't listen to people who haven't got any strength to say it to your face," he wrote. "Strength is doing what you just did. Getting them to look back at their comments. They can see how stupid they look. Anyway, you look awesome. Say hi to The fam."

Lucy posted afterwards to thank everyone for their messages of support.

In the caption to a picture showing herself with a giant gold spoon, grinning and about to tuck into two different cakes, ice cream and what looked like custard, Lucy made her feelings known.

She said: "This is what I say to all the haters. Thanks for all the lovely messages. I think it is about time social media sites & online publications put a stop to all this vile trolling.

"But most importantly the people writing these comments please, please seek help and find out where all your bitterness comes from!

"How would you feel if someone said the comments you have, to you or someone you love? Let's just be KIND!"

It's a message we can all get behind - especially to someone who is about to give birth. Good for you Lucy for standing up to those trolls.

What do you think about this story? Was Lucy right to stand up to trolls in this way? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix.