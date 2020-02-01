Heavily pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh hints at sleep struggles as due date approaches

Lucy Mecklenburgh is due to give birth to her first child in just a few weeks, and today she gave her fans a glimpse into the life of a heavily pregnant mum-to-be.

The former TOWIE star, 28, and her partner, former Corrie actor Ryan Thomas, 35, are expecting a baby boy in March.

And judging by the two Instagram posts Lucy shared this morning, she was awake VERY early going over some last-minute preparations in her head.

Ryan and Lucy are expecting their first child together

The first post that she shared with her 1.6 million followers simply said: "0457... Yep my usual time for cereal."

Being heavily pregnant can't be very comfortable – so it's no wonder that mums-to-be don't get much sleep.

Everything I'm yet to get for the baby... Things missing in my hospital bag... Jobs that need doing around the house... Questions I have for my midwife...

But Lucy then suggested that there was another reason for her insomnia – she has a lot going through her mind.

Less than half an hour after, she posted another message saying: "And lists for my lists!!

"Everything I'm yet to get for the baby... Things missing in my hospital bag... Jobs that need doing around the house... Questions I have for my midwife..."

Lucy delighted her fans yesterday when she uploaded a very clear 4D scan of her baby to Instagram.

The adorable black-and-white picture was captioned: "Peekaboo! Can't stop looking at this. See u soon little man!!! @ryanthomas84 #35weekspregnant."

One follower cooed: "What a little cutie."

And another wrote: "Aww gorgeous face."

This will be Lucy and Ryan's first child together. Ryan already has an 11-year-old daughter, Scarlett, from his previous relationship with former Corrie co-star Tina O'Brien.

Tina O'Brien is the mother of Ryan's first child

Lucy and Ryan got engaged in June last year during a break in Italy.

Two months later, the former TOWIE star shared the news that the couple were expecting a baby.

