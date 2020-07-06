Pregnant Kate Ferdinand shows off incredible hair transformation after lockdown

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has showed off her incredible hair makeover after lockdown.

Hairdressers were given the green light to reopen on Saturday (July 4) and many celebs have finally had their hair done.

Kate, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed her makeover on Instagram on Monday.

Kate Ferdinand has showed off her incredible hair makeover after lockdown (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She posted a before picture which showed her roots looking very outgrown.

The second image showed Kate's new blonde hairdo, which was styled in beachy waves.

Kate wrote: "And finally... fresh hair."

Last month, Kate and husband Rio Ferdinand announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

Kate and Rio are expecting their first child together (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

In the video, Rio's three children are seen looking at a book.

Rio and Kate then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

I try to stay active as it's good for my mind.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about how her life has already completely changed since becoming pregnant.

What did she say?

The former TOWIE star told Mail Online: "I think being pregnant, it does change, you are a bit more tired at times but I try to stay active as it's good for my mind.

"We go for walks with the family, stuff like that, it doesn't always have to be crazy exercise just as long as you're moving more than you're sitting, you still feel good."

She added: "Up until the last month or so, I've found it [lockdown] a bit draining and difficult just with the homeschooling and keeping on top of everything."

