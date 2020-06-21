Pregnant Kate Ferdinand shows off baby bump for first time in tribute to husband Rio

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has showed off her baby bump for the first time since announcing she was expecting.

Kate and husband Rio announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this week.

Now, Kate has given fans a glimpse at her growing bump in a photo with former footballer Rio.

In the picture, Kate is seen wearing a white polka dot dress as she cradled her bump.

Rio beamed alongside his wife.

What did she say?

Kate wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to you @rioferdy5, you are the best daddy to Lorenz, Tate & Tia ....(& Ronnie)," which is their dog's name.

She added: "Can’t wait for our next chapter. Let’s celebrate you today."

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over Kate's small bump.

One person said: "You look amazing! Congratulations to you all."

Another commented: "The dress!!! ( and the bump!)."

A third added: "Congratulations! Wishing you a safe and healthy pregnancy."

On Thursday, Kate and Rio announced their pregnancy news in the sweetest way.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

Rio and Kate got married last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the video, Rio's three children are seen looking at a book.

Rio and Kate then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

Rio shared the same video and accompanied it with this message: "We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!

"Kate and I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though!"

Kate is already a loving stepmum to Rio's kids Tate, Tia and Lorenz.

She and the former football ace tied the knot in Turkey in September 2019.

