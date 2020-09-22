Pregnant Kate Ferdinand admits she’s ‘struggling to stand up’ as she reveals ‘back and groin’ problems

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has broken her silence over the secret struggles she’s been facing at home while expecting.
Kate, who is expecting her first child with footballer Rio Ferdinand, has revealed that she’s found traversing the last few months more difficult than she had initially expected.
In an open and honest Instagram post, the star showed off her baby bump and shared that she’s been experiencing debilitating pain that has been impacting her day-to-day life more so than her followers may have realised.
View this post on Instagram
Although in my last few posts I've been dressed up…. today I felt I had to share my reality of being pregnant day to day. I don’t feel comfy in anything but leggings and a vest right now, and by the end of the day even the leggings are swapped for PJ bottoms!! 🤣 I'm always looking at other pregnant women online and thinking 'god I don't look like her', and I really don’t want anyone to feel like that looking at my posts. Sometimes social media can really make the glamorous moments outweigh the norm. But this is me. 🤰🏼 The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin! I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll 😫 I don’t like to moan too much on here but the reality is I am struggling 😕 some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day Its a struggle to even stand up. Getting my head around losing the ability to move freely is difficult at times, especially with 3 kids and dogs flying around the house like lunatics …. 🤯 On the advice of a good friend, I joined the @peanut app. Pregnancy and life in general throws us so many challenges, so I've been using the app to meet other mums. I’ve picked up so many tips on sciatica stretches that have honestly got me through the last few months of pain and it's helped me realise that it’s ok to not feel like myself. The reality is… we always share our best moments on social media, but it's important to share the not so great ones too so we can learn from one another. If you’re a mum, pregnant, or trying for a baby, I encourage you to join @peanut! It's a great way to connect with women in your area, for friendships, support and advice.🤰p.s. Ronnie is never far from my side 🙊🐶❤️ #peanutapp #ad
Kate Ferdinand opens up about pregnancy pain
“The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin!” she said.
“I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll. Some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day it’s a struggle to even stand up.”
“Getting my head around losing the ability to move freely is difficult at times, especially with 3 kids and dogs flying around the house!”
Read more: Kate Ferdinand beams as husband Rio’s children cradle her baby bump in family photo on holiday
Kate went on to say that she felt under pressure to make sure her followers didn’t compare themselves to her more glamorous posts.
She said: “I’m always looking at other pregnant women online and thinking ‘god I don’t look like her.'”
The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin!
The star said she wanted to make sure she was showcasing the realities that she was facing behind closed doors to make sure other women knew what pregnancy was really like.
Kate continued: “I really don’t want anyone to feel like that looking at my posts. Sometimes social media can really make the glamorous moments outweigh the norm.
Read more: Kate Ferdinand shows off growing baby bump in bikini photo
“The reality is we always share our best moments on social media.
“But it’s important to share the not so great ones too so we can learn from one another. ”
When did Kate and Rio announce she’s pregnant?
Kate and Rio married in Turkey last year and announced their pregnancy in June this year.
The couple announced their baby news in the sweetest way as they shared a video of them telling his children.
The footage shows the kids jumping up in surprise as they’re told the happy news.
Kate wrote: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.
“The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.