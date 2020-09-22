Pregnant Kate Ferdinand admits she’s ‘struggling to stand up’ as she reveals ‘back and groin’ problems

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has broken her silence over the secret struggles she’s been facing at home while expecting.

Kate, who is expecting her first child with footballer Rio Ferdinand, has revealed that she’s found traversing the last few months more difficult than she had initially expected.

In an open and honest Instagram post, the star showed off her baby bump and shared that she’s been experiencing debilitating pain that has been impacting her day-to-day life more so than her followers may have realised.

“The truth is, I am hugely struggling with my lower back and groin!” she said.

“I’ve always had back problems but this is really taking its toll. Some days it’s manageable and others by the end of the day it’s a struggle to even stand up.”

“Getting my head around losing the ability to move freely is difficult at times, especially with 3 kids and dogs flying around the house!”

Kate went on to say that she felt under pressure to make sure her followers didn’t compare themselves to her more glamorous posts.

She said: “I’m always looking at other pregnant women online and thinking ‘god I don’t look like her.'”

The star said she wanted to make sure she was showcasing the realities that she was facing behind closed doors to make sure other women knew what pregnancy was really like.

Kate continued: “I really don’t want anyone to feel like that looking at my posts. Sometimes social media can really make the glamorous moments outweigh the norm.

Kate is expecting her first baby with husband Rio Ferdinand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The reality is we always share our best moments on social media.

“But it’s important to share the not so great ones too so we can learn from one another. ”

When did Kate and Rio announce she’s pregnant?

Kate and Rio married in Turkey last year and announced their pregnancy in June this year.

Kate and Rio announced their pregnancy in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple announced their baby news in the sweetest way as they shared a video of them telling his children.

The footage shows the kids jumping up in surprise as they’re told the happy news.

Kate wrote: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

“The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you.”

