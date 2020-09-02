Kate Ferdinand beams as husband Rio’s children cradle her baby bump in family photo on holiday

Kate Ferdinand beamed as her husband Rio’s children cradled her baby bump in a family picture.

Former footballer Rio shared the snap to Instagram showing his kids Tate, 12, and Tia, nine, cradling Kate’s bump.

In the pic, Rio is seen with his arm around his oldest son Lorenz, 14.

He wrote: “Family time.”

Fans gushed over the stunning photo.

One person said: “Beautiful family moment.”

Another wrote: “Kate looks amazing,” while a third added: “Love this.”

Meanwhile, former TOWIE star Kate, 29, posted an image on to social media during the family holiday in the sun.

What was Kate Ferdinand up to?

Wearing a gorgeous white bikini and a big floppy sun hat, Kate – who’s expecting her first baby – looked relaxed on a decked veranda as she looked out to sea.

One last trip before school starts. The baby seems to like a holiday.

She captioned the image: “One last trip before school starts. The baby seems to like a holiday.”

Kate Ferdinand showed off her baby bump on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else have Rio and Kate Ferdinand been up to?

It seems Kate and Rio like the sun. Earlier in August, Kate documented another trip abroad.

With the clan splashing around in the water, Rio captioned a shot of himself on a boat.

“Different kinda Captain! #boatlife #football.”

Kate and Rio married in Turkey last year and announced their pregnancy in June this year.

Kate and Rio married in Turkey last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, the couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio’s three children.

The footage shows the kids jumping up in surprise as they’re told the happy news.

Kate wrote: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

“The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you.”

Meanwhile, Rio said: “We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!

“Kate and I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though!”

