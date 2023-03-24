Pregnant Janette Manrara reveals bare baby bump in new video as fans left gushing

Pregnant Janette Manrara left fans stunned as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in new video.

The Strictly star took to Instagram this morning to encourage her followers to look after your mind and body.

She shared an insight into her pregnancy-safe workout regime and claimed that she’s decided to prioritise keeping her body healthy.

But fans were left distracted by Janette’s ‘beautiful’ bump as they claimed that she ‘looks amazing’!

Strictly star Janette Manrara left fans gushing over her workout video (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara reveals bare baby bump

Janette revealed her bare baby bump in a recent Instagram video, which shared how she’s adapting her exercises as her baby bump continues to grow.

In the video, the dancer was seen completing a home workout which consisted of a variety of breathing and stretching exercises.

Janette then revealed that she ‘feels great’ after her workout and explained that she loves exercising with her baby in her tummy.

Janette wrote: “This morning, I decided to enjoy my morning (while I can) and do a workout right at home, with lots of breathing and stretching just to get my body moving again, and I feel great!

“It’s not as hard or physical as I’m used to, but I do get tired faster, so taking breaks in between as and when I need them, and doing movement that I know won’t hurt me or the baby is crucial. My body is changing and I love seeing how it develops as the baby grows. It’s fascinating what our bodies do to create life.”

She also urged her fans to ‘keep moving’ and prioritise physical activity, before adding ‘we’ve all got this!’

Janette continued: “The baby bump is literally getting bigger by the day now! The two of us moving together this morning was so lovely! I really want to teach them the importance of physical activity not just for your physical health, but how good it is for our mental health as well.

“Keep moving no matter how that may look for you. We’ve all got this!”

Janette and Aljaz announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over Janette’s latest Instagram video

Fans were left in awe over Janette’s ‘cute little bump’ and rushed to the comments to praise the dancer for her inspirational video.

One wrote: “Beautiful little baby bump.”

The baby bump is literally getting bigger by the day now!

A second wrote: “Such a cute bump. Take these moments where you can.”

Another added: “What a cute little bump you have! Still so excited for you! xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

A fourth commented: “You look amazing I’m so happy for you both, all the best for the next few months xx.”

“Your tummy is so cute, your baby is going to be so beautiful, and will have wonderful loving parents,” someone else said.

Janette’s former Strictly co-star Ashley Roberts also commented: “This makes my heart full.”

Read more: Pregnant Janette Manrara supported as she makes honest ‘baby weight’ confession

Are you a fan of Janette Manrara? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.