The sons of pregnant Danielle Lloyd have been praised for their quick-thinking after their mum collapsed at home.

The reality star and former model is expecting her fifth child – a baby girl – and fell ill on Friday.

Danielle, 37, is said to have “passed out” in front of her terrified four sons, who then ran to get help.

After alerting neighbours, an ambulance was called and Danielle was whisked to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital.

Danielle is now said to be back home and resting.

What happened to Danielle Lloyd?

Danielle’s mum Jackie recounted the frightening incident on Twitter.

She said: “So grateful for the kids quick decision to get the neighbours, for them to get the ambulance and for the ambulance crew and staff at the heartland hospital to attend to my daughter @MissDLloyd after collapsing and passing out at home today thank you to everyone involved.”

Danielle, meanwhile, has since spoken to OK! magazine and said she collapsed after suffering from stomach pains.

“It was really traumatic. I was at home alone with the kids and I got terrible pains in my tummy,” she said.

“I went to the toilet and I fell and passed out, it was so scary.”

Danielle has also praised her sons – Archie, 11, Harry, 10, George, seven, and Ronnie, three, – for raising the alarm.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star confirmed she is back home after both she and her unborn child were given the all clear.

Danielle Lloyd to finally get her girl

Danielle announced in May with baby number five.

She has her eldest three sons with husband Jamie O’Hara.

In 2016, Danielle got engaged to electrician Michael O’Neill and they married in secret in Dubai two years later.

The couple share son Ronnie together and are now expecting a daughter.

Danielle had spoken openly about her desire to have a baby girl. She was even considering controversial gender selection.

