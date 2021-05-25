Danielle Lloyd has revealed she is pregnant with baby number five.

The model is already mum to four boys – Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, with electrician husband Michael O’Neill.

And, after considering gender selection to get a much-longed-for baby girl, Danielle has revealed she’s done all she can naturally to ensure the stalk delivers a pink bundle of joy.

Model Danielle Lloyd is pregnant wit baby number five (Credit: Splash News)

Danielle Lloyd pregnant with baby number five

The model, 37, told Closer her baby news and is hoping that it’s a girl.

Danielle and Michael found out they were expecting back in March.

She said: “We were both just over the moon. Please let it be a girl! And if it’s not a girl – we’ll just try again after!”

Danielle and husband Michael were considering gender selection to have a baby girl (Credit: Splash News)

Did Danielle have gender selection?

Danielle was looking in to having gender selection to ensure she has a baby girl this time.

However, it isn’t legal in the UK so she’d have had to travel overseas to have it – and that proved impossible during the pandemic.

Gender selection sees the mum-to-be undergo IVF, before embryos are selected by gender and transferred to the womb.

So, with the country in lockdown, Danielle decided to take matters into her own hands to boost her chances of having a baby girl.

Danielle tracked her ovulation via an app which tells you the best time to naturally get pregnant with a girl.

She said: “You have to track your ovulation and have sex the day before you ovulate, as apparently female sperm live longer than male sperm. I had Michael on a strict rota – when it came to the day before I was ovulating, I’d jump on him!”

Danielle said she’s also seen a psychic who predicted she’d get pregnant in March and that it would be a girl.

And the model admitted the psychic has “never been wrong” whenever she’s been to see her before.

Danielle Lloyd pregnant: So do Michael and the boys want a boy or girl?

The model said her other half and her sons are both hoping for a baby girl.

“Michael is really hoping for a girl and the boys are desperate too – they’re convinced it’s a little sister. If it is, that little girl is going to have an army of protective big brothers throughout her life!” Danielle said.

However, the model knows there’s a risk it’ll be another boy.

And, while she “can’t wait” to become a “family of seven”, she’s fully aware that “having five boys would be totally mad”.

In fact, one fan quipped online: “You will have a football team at this rate!!”

Danielle is due to welcome the new baby in November.

