Princess Beatrice will welcome her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this Autumn – but what are the latest baby name odds?

The 32-year-old royal announced the happy news on Twitter earlier this week.

So what could the couple call their first tot together?

What could Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi call their first baby? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice: What are the latest baby names odds?

According to Ladbrokes, Beatrice and Edoardo have a huge list to choose from.

The couple could opt for Theodore if they have a boy, with odds of 4/1.

The name, which is popular amongst celebrities, is of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Florence is a firm favourite for a girl at 9/2, while Arabella comes in second at 5/1.

Furthermore, Cecilia is another popular girls name at 5/1.

Julius and Francesco also share the same odds of 6/1.

Other girls names include Emmeline (13/2), Madeleine (13/2), Clementine (8/1), and Allegra (10/1).

Meanwhile, Hugo (10/1), Ottilie (10/1), Benedict (10/1), and Alexander (12/1) are in the mix for a boy.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “There’s been plenty of speculation around what sort of name Beatrice and Edoardo may go for…

“And it’s fair to say the head of the betting isn’t packed with the traditional names we’re used to seeing associated with royal babies.”

In addition, he added: “As things stand it’s now Theodore leading the way at the head of the market, with Florence, Arabella and Cecilia all close behind respectively.”

As Beatrice and Edoardo are not working royals, they may choose an unusual name.

Princess Beatrice is due in Autumn 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did the couple share their baby joy?

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news this week.

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

It read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice’s parents – Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson – are already grandparents after daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child earlier this year.

Furthermore, Edoardo is also a doting dad to son Christopher Woolf.

