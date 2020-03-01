Piers Morgan sparks feud with broadcaster Jon Snow over "heroic" coronavirus isolation

Outspoken Piers Morgan has sarcastically slammed broadcaster Jon Snow for complaining that coronavirus self-isolation is "one lonely place".

Jon, 72, placed himself into self lockdown for two weeks after travelling back from Iran, where Covid-19 has claimed the highest number of lives outside of China.

The Channel 4 newsreader took the precautionary step so as not to spread the potentially life-threatening illness if he later develops it, but he has seriously riled Piers.

Jon Snow has put himself in self-isolation after visiting Iran, where Coronavirus is rife Credit: (Channel 4/ YouTube)

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back after he's called an "unhinged troll" on GMB

Jon wrote on Twitter: "6 days of isolation down: 8 to go....it's one lonely place despite all the online contact.

"We're halfway to 14 days tomorrow night: Me here, and out there a few miles away: My cameraman Ray, my producer Fede. Sleep well guys!"

Hitting back in response, Good Morning Britain star Piers, 54, wrote: "Such fortitude, such heroism.

Piers has suggested Jon is being a little dramatic about his stint in lockdown (Credit: Twitter)

"Hang on in there Snowy, we’re all rooting for you as you sit at home, doing no work, with zero sign of anything wrong with you, tweeting these riveting updates."

Jon has not replied to Piers on Twitter, but he has penned an article for the Sunday Telegraph about being in self-isolation.

The journalist had been covering the elections in Iran but says it became "hopelessly overshadowed by the outbreak of the coronavirus".

Many have called, texted and emailed – this is when you find out who your friends really are.

Writing about the self-isolation, Jon said: "Many have called, texted and emailed – this is when you find out who your friends really are.

"I intend to go back to that book I abandoned writing a year ago. I haven’t yet touched it. I enjoy water colours - I might paint, but haven’t yet."

Having posted a link to the article on Twitter, Jon has been met with mixed responses.

Jon is used to visiting war zones (Credit: Channel 4/ YouTube)

Read more: Liam Gallagher jokes on Twitter that he thought he had coronavirus

Several fans have encouraged Jon to finish his book, as they would "love to read it".

But another said: "Grow a pair.. theres people in prison for things they didn't do and for non-violent cannabis offences. 14 days self isolation is NOTHING."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.