Liam Gallagher jokes he thought he had coronavirus on Twitter

Liam Gallagher has claimed he thought he had coronavirus, saying he finds the outbreak 'confusing and scary'.

The former Oasis singer has just returned from his European tour, where he played dates in Germany, Austria and also in Italy, where the virus has had a massive spike in cases - he played in Milan on February 16.

Liam, 47, confided in a fan about his concerns, when asked about his thoughts on the virus, which has so far killed almost 3,000 people worldwide.

Reaching out to him on Twitter, the fan asked: "Liam what's ur thoughts on coronavirus? The situation is getting more and more complicated." (sic)

Responding to the question, the star wrote: "It’s very confusing and scary though. I feel like I’ve had it 7 times the last few days then realised the house is just hot."

Later that day after the exchange, Liam joked to his 3.2 million followers, tweeting: "A choo."

A choo — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 27, 2020

Former bandmate Paul Arthurs, clearly knowing Liam has a tendency to wind people up, replied: "Don't start."

Brits who have returned from Northern parts of Italy have been advised by the government to self-isolate, which might explain Liam's activity on Twitter over the last few weeks.

Some flights have even been cancelled from the region, with British Airways informing customers on their website: "We continue to operate to and from Italy, and can reassure our customers that we are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

"However, we recognise the increased uncertainty in some areas in northern Italy may be causing our customers [concern] and have therefore introduced flexible rebooking options for customers booked to travel to/from some northern Italian airports."

Crowds arriving for The Carnival of Venice (Credit: Splash News)

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak: Brits' holidays under threat as British Airways cancels flights

Meanwhile, the UK government is advising Brits not to visit towns in northern Italy, except for 'essential travel'.

Liam isn't the only celeb that's been worried about the outbreak, with Ulrika Jonsson revealing her daughter was tested for the new coronavirus - official title Covid-19.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant revealed that 20-year-old Bo was rushed to hospital after returning from college with 'flu-like' symptoms.

Thankfully, after being taken to hospital for tests, she was given the all-clear, which Ulrika announced on Instagram.

Yesterday, the outbreak claimed its first British victim. Japanese news agency Kyodo announced news of the man's death yesterday afternoon (February 28).

He had been placed in quarantine near Yokohama in Japan.

Although fears about the virus grow as more cases are announced, with 20 confirmed so far in the UK, a United Nations spokesperson advised the public: "This is not a time for panic – it is time to be prepared."

